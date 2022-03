If there are power cuts in Ukraine, electrity or internet would be lost. And if he loses access to his network, Kees Huizinga could no longer use his voice to ask the rest of Europe and the world to support Ukrainian farmers. So, Kees is heading to Europe to protect the interests of Ukrainian farmers.

In this more recent video, he’s in a queue, stopped at the border of Ukraine and Romania.

Kees is a member of the Global Farmer Network.