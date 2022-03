After spending the last few weeks telling of the threat to food security from Russia’s unprovided war on Ukraine, Kees Huizinga is returning to Ukraine for spring crop planting and harvest of fall crops. Agri-Business Today held an interview with Kees, who tells of the chain of events in farming that may cause a huge gap in global food supply. Huizinga is a member of the Global Farmer Network.

