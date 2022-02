Charles Peeters is a farmer in the state of Goias in Brazil and a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here we can ride along during soybean harvest.

Nominations are being accepted for candidates to the 2022 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Communication Training program. Scheduled to be held in Frankfurt, Germany June 12-18, 2022, the next Roundtable will include a virtual component prior to meeting in person. Learn more about the event here.