After recently spending time with farmers from a dozen countries representing five continents, Tim Durham, an agriculture professor at Ferrum College, has a better sense of the issues affecting farmers throughout the rest of the world. Read more about Durham’s experience as he and his cohort became members of the Global Farmer Network, in this article by Leigh Prom, The Franklin News-Post.

Nominations are being accepted for candidates to the 2022 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Leadership Training. Learn more about the event here.

Tim Durham

Tim is a 5th generation farmer, educator, and agvocate. His family operates Deer Run Farm – a 30 acre “truck” farm on Long Island, New York – where they grow leafy greens, root crops, and herbs. Though conventional, the farm fashions itself biointensive, using Integrated Pest Management, naturally-derived biorationals, and organic amendments. Fractional monoculture is also a focus: small-scale, intensive cropping punctuated by rotations and cover crops. As a result, Deer Run Farm was hailed as a “national model” by the New York State Agricultural Environmental Management program for its stewardship. As one of a handful of farms outside of New York City, it faces unique challenges, especially those associated with urban-edge agriculture. In 2005, he enrolled in the University of Florida’s Plant Medicine Program – an interdisciplinary “plant doctor” degree that parallels an M.D. or D.V.M. In the offseason, he’s an Associate Professor of Crop Science at Ferrum College, VA.

