After recently spending time with farmers from a dozen countries representing five continents, Tim Durham, an agriculture professor at Ferrum College, has a better sense of the issues affecting farmers throughout the rest of the world. Read more about Durham’s experience as he and his cohort became members of the Global Farmer Network, in this article by Leigh Prom, The Franklin News-Post.

Nominations are being accepted for candidates to the 2022 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Leadership Training. Learn more about the event here.