On October 25, we finally got to be in person with our 2020 GFN #Kleckner #Award Winner, Ruramiso Mashumba from #Zimbabwe to hand off the hardware. In this photo (left to right), Mary Boote, Global Farmer Network’s CEO is presenting Ruramiso with her plaque. It’s been a long time coming! Congratulations, @RuramisoM!

