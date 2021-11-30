1. On November 30, donate to the Global Farmer Network Foundation online by making your gift here.

2. If you’re a Facebook or Instagram user, you can create fundraisers for the Global Farmer Network Foundation to share with your friends! Facebook is contributing up to $8M match to US non-profits for #GivingTuesday 2021. Matching begins on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time and will continue matching qualifying donations to nonprofits until the $8M match runs out. Click here to learn more about starting a fundraiser on Facebook. For information about starting a fundraiser on Instagram, click here.

3. If giving a donation isn’t in your budget right now, consider shopping at smile.amazon.com for your holiday gifts. When you shop at smile.amazon.com, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to the Global Farmer Network Foundation with no fees or extra costs. Simply search for “Global Farmer Network Foundation” and select it on the smile.amazon.com homepage to support the Foundation while you shop.