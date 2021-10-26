The farmers selected for the 2021 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Leadership Training are meeting in person in Brussels, Belgium October 25-30, 2021. Along with training, the group participates in a roundtable discussion, daily, about the issues they face collectively.

This cohort begun their training with weekly online training sessions programmed by the Cornell Alliance for Science team. They are farmers from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Kenya, Liberia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Rwanda, United States, and Zimbabwe.