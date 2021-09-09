Patience Koku, Global Farmer Network member and farmer was a panelist for Flourishing Farmers: Harvesting a Future in Farming. She explains, “the best way to help a farmer is to talk to a farmer,” and the value of getting in the field with the farmer to see the practical aspects. Her segment starts at 1:09:00. This virtual discussion includes other leading agricultural voices from across Africa—including Patience—who share their agricultural journeys. They share insights on how to access markets, and structures to put in place to reduce constraints and barriers to farmer productivity, performance, and market access.

GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy partnered with Corteva Agriscience for this roundtable discussion on the 31st of August 2021.