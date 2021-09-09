Lost your password?

Patience Koku, Global Farmer Network member and farmer was a panelist for Flourishing Farmers: Harvesting a Future in Farming. She explains, “the best way to help a farmer is to talk to a farmer,” and the value of getting in the field with the farmer to see the practical aspects. Her segment starts at 1:09:00. This virtual discussion includes other leading agricultural voices from across Africa—including Patience—who share their agricultural journeys. They share insights on how to access markets, and structures to put in place to reduce constraints and barriers to farmer productivity, performance, and market access.

GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy partnered with Corteva Agriscience for this roundtable discussion on the 31st of August 2021.

Onyaole Patience Koku
Farmer, Nigeria

Patience's farm is located on the Jere Azara irrigation scheme, Kagarko Local government, in Kaduna State Nigeria. The farm is 500 hectares of leased land and produces two crops annually under center pivot irrigation. They grow mostly seed corn for Monsanto and corn grain for major food processing companies in Nigeria, like Flour Mills of Nigeria. She is the recipient of the 2019 Kleckner Award from the Global Farmer Network and 2018 Cornell Alliance For Science Farmer of the year. She also serves on the Cornell Alliance For Science advisory board. In her short time as a member of the GFN, she has already advocated on major stages, including at The 2019 GES summit, a side event of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Committee of World Food Security in Rome, Italy and at the Future of Farming Dialogue in Monheim, Germany.

