Gina Gutierrez is a dairy farmer from Mexico and a member of the Global Farmer Network. She’s also the recipient of the 2018 Global Farmer Network Kleckner Award. In this video, subtitled in English, she shares her story about how she started speaking up for dairy and became a dairy—and farming—ambassador.

To take a virtual tour of her dairy, click here. You’ll see how the farm uses technology to make sure the cows are getting the best care.

To learn more about how the GFN empowers farmers to share ideas through a strong voice, click here.

Click here to make a donation to the Global Farmer Network.