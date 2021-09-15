Lost your password?
Gina Gutierrez is a dairy farmer from Mexico and a member of the Global Farmer Network. She’s also the recipient of the 2018 Global Farmer Network Kleckner Award. In this video, subtitled in English, she shares her story about how she started speaking up for dairy and became a dairy—and farming—ambassador.

To take a virtual tour of her dairy, click here. You’ll see how the farm uses technology to make sure the cows are getting the best care.

To learn more about how the GFN empowers farmers to share ideas through a strong voice, click here.

Click here to make a donation to the Global Farmer Network.

Georgina Gutierrez
Dairy Farmer, Mexico

Gina is a 5th generation dairy farmer. Her family farm is in the central region of Mexico, and currently milks 420 cows. The farm has 40 hectares in crops: corn, barley, triticale and rye grass go into silage for the cattle. Gina works with her father, a veterinarian who is in charge of animal health and nutrition; and her brother, an agronomist, who takes care of the crops. Gina has been involved in the operation fulltime since 2008. In May 2015, Gina stepped up to start a Facebook page advocating for the dairy industry. La Vida Lactea now has nearly 30,000 followers. She completed a Master's Degree in Corporate Law and is part of the Young Dairy Leaders Class. She writes regularly for Ganadero and Hoard's Dairyman magazine en espanol. In 2018, Gina won the Global Farmer Network's Kleckner Award.

