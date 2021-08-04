Ruramiso Mashumba is a young woman farmer growing snap peas, maize, whole brown rice, sorghum, millet, gum trees and raises pigs in Zimbabwe. A member of the Global Farmer Network (GFN), Ruramiso has been recognized as the 2020 GFN Kleckner Award recipient. Join Mashumba in this virtual dialogue as panelists discuss “How Global Partnerships Can Drive Agriculture Innovation for a Food-Secure Future.”

Share on: WhatsApp