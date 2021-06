Consumer trust in UK farmers has grown during the coronavirus pandemic. The study, published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), found 66% of consumers felt very or somewhat positive about British agriculture in 2020—up 4% on the year before. Gemma Mackenzie reports this story in The Press and Journal.

The report, Trust in Farming and the Environment: The Consumer Perspective, also found most people have a positive perception of farmers and the environment.