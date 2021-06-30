Sarah Singla, French farmer and agronomist who is a member of the Global Farmer Network visits with Klaus Kunz, Bayer Crop Science Head of Sustainability and Business Stewardship about what farmers are doing to reduce their impact on the environment, how agriculture can be more sustainable and controversies in society about farming. Listen to their conversation in this video from Bayer Crop Science.
Environmental Impact Reduction on the Farm
