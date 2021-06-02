Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. He is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here he shows us the technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling heat of Colombia. He also shares the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

