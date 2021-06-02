Click here to register for this FREE WEBINAR at globalfarmernetwork.live
CULTIVATING THE FARMERS’ VOICE WEBINAR SERIES
Climate Smart Agriculture: how farmers are leading the way
June 10, 2021 at 9:00 am CST/3:00 pm GMT
Join us to hear about what farmers are doing to help the planet through smart agricultural practices.
Ben Fargher, Managing Director, Sustainability, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America brings Global Farmer Network farmers together virtually for a conversation:
- Nancy Kavazanjian, USA (Wisconsin)
- Gabriela Cruz, Portugal
- Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia
This webinar is presented by the Global Farmer Network in collaboration with Cargill