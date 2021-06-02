Click here to register for this FREE WEBINAR at globalfarmernetwork.live

CULTIVATING THE FARMERS’ VOICE WEBINAR SERIES

Climate Smart Agriculture: how farmers are leading the way

June 10, 2021 at 9:00 am CST/3:00 pm GMT

Join us to hear about what farmers are doing to help the planet through smart agricultural practices.

Ben Fargher, Managing Director, Sustainability, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America brings Global Farmer Network farmers together virtually for a conversation:

Nancy Kavazanjian, USA (Wisconsin)

Gabriela Cruz, Portugal

Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia

This webinar is presented by the Global Farmer Network in collaboration with Cargill