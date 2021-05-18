The Global Farmer Network is hosting a free webinar on June 10, 2021: Climate Smart Agriculture: How farmers are leading the way. Click to register at globalfarmernetwork.live

Join three Global Farmer Network farmers for a conversation; Hear our farmers sharing the climate smart ways they are farming:

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon , Colombia

, Colombia Gabriela Cruz , Portugal

, Portugal Nancy Kavazanjian, Wisconsin, USA

Moderator: Ben Fargher, Managing Director of Sustainability, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, North America

Introduction by: Mary Boote, CEO, Global Farmer Network

This webinar is presented by the Global Farmer Network in collaboration with Cargill.