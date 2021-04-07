This article by Rachel Lovell is part of a multimedia series Follow the Food by BBC Future and BBC World News. Follow the Food investigates how agriculture is responding to the profound challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, rapidly growing populations and the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought new challenges to our global food supply chains. Follow the Food traces emerging answers to these problems—both high-tech and low-tech, local and global—from farmers, growers and researchers across six continents.

