As part of a Global Farmer Network webinar, farmer Paul Temple from the United Kingdom and farmer Annechien ten Have Mellema from the Netherlands, discuss myths about food safety and which countries have the safest food.

This excerpt comes from the first in a series of Global Farmer Network Cultivating the Farmers’ Voice webinars.

Upcoming webinars where Global Farmer Network farmers talk about farming, technology, and importance of free flowing trade include:

Thursday, April 29 Time TBD

Thursday, June 10 Time TBD

Thursday, July 22 Time TBD

Thursday, September 2 Time TBD

Register for the series (and watch past webinars) at globalfarmernetwork.live