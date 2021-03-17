Lost your password?

Throughout her ag advocacy journey, GFN member Joanna Lidback has found tremendous support through participation in groups of people with similar goals, particularly when it comes to how to respond to negative comments about the content she’s sharing. Exchanging (and debating) ideas on promoting engaging content produced by others and tips for successful outreach on legislative issues are additional benefits. Read more in this FBNews article by Cyndie Shearing.

Joanna Lidback
Dairy Farmer, Vermont, USA

Joanna Lidback is a dairy farmer, a Chief Financial Officer, a business consultant a mom and a wife. She and her husband own and operate the Farm at Wheeler Mountain in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, USA. It's a 70 cow herd of Holsteins and Jerseys. In a temperate months they graze their cattle. Joanna is CFO at ADK Farms, where they take care of over 5,000 dairy cows and steward over 8,000 acres of land. She says with the stark difference in size, the common factor is the importance of taking care of the cows.

