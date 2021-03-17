Throughout her ag advocacy journey, GFN member Joanna Lidback has found tremendous support through participation in groups of people with similar goals, particularly when it comes to how to respond to negative comments about the content she’s sharing. Exchanging (and debating) ideas on promoting engaging content produced by others and tips for successful outreach on legislative issues are additional benefits. Read more in this FBNews article by Cyndie Shearing.

