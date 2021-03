Roberto Peiretti, a Global Farmer Network member and veteran South American no-tiller and consultant shares insights on measuring the contributions cover crop make to the soil, and advice for managing the complex interactions that are a hallmark of healthy, productive soils.

A founding member of the Argentinian no-till farmers association, AAPRESID, Peiretti says cover crops are an important part of his system in this story by Julia Gerlach, no-tillfarmer.com.