Now is the time to register for this free webinar on trade.

CULTIVATING THE FARMERS’ VOICE WEBINAR SERIES

Making the Case for Trade: Global Farmers Speak Up

February 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm GMT/9:00 am EST

Paul Temple is a farmer in the north of England in the United Kingdom. As part of the Global Farmer Network’s webinar series, he’s going to bring 4 farmers together virtually for a conversation about the farming we’re carrying out, the way we use technology, and the importance of free flowing trade.