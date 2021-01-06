Sudhanshu Kumar, a Global Farmer Network member from India was a speaker on this webinar focused on increasing farmer income. The November 20, 2020 panel organized by the Centre for Civil Society spoke on the forthcoming challenges and macro-level changes which will arise due to the new farm bills—Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

