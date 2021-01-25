On February 4, 2021 the Global Farmer Network is hosting a free webinar to discuss the importance of free-flowing trade. UK farmer Paul Temple will be joined by three other farmers from the Global Farmer Network for this discussion: Joanna Lidback, a dairy farmer from Vermont, USA, Annechien ten Have Mellema, a pork producer from the Netherlands and Julio Speroni, a cattle producer from Argentina. All of the farmers are also crop producers.

Click here to learn more and register for this free, 90-minute conversation:

Making the Case for Trade – Global Farmers Speak Up

Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:00 pm GMT (8:00 am CST)

