Global Farmer Network member Jake Freestone from the United Kingdom is the 2020 joint winner of the Soil Farmer of the Year award. The competition champions farmers who put soil health at the center of their farm business management. Jake has switched to no-till for its soil-health benefits and uses cover crops which protect the soil structure and help with water infiltration. In this article from Direct Driller Magazine (Issue 11), Jake explains, “Ultimately we are trying to use all the tools that we have to improve soil organic matter, water infiltration and wider water management, soil structure and soil biology to achieve the long term goal of improving our resilience both for our crops, our business and our soil.”

