Global Farmer Network member Jennie Schmidt farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Maryland. With no-till, cover crops and precision fertilizer placement as defenses, Schmidt has a good start to conservation conversations with consumers. Schmidt explains the benefits to the environment of those practices, giving her a good offense when activist and concerned citizens voice opinions in this December 10, 2020 story by Sonja Begemann, agweb.com.

