Des Moines, IA (November 10, 2020) — The Global Farmer Network (GFN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gilbert arap Bor, farmer from Kapseret, Kenya, to the GFN Advisory Board. Other Council members include Rob Horsch, Genetics Research Scientist, Washington, USA; Maria Beatriz Pilu Giraudo, farmer, Argentina; and Dr. CS Prakash, Plant Biotech Researcher, Tuskegee University, Alabama, USA.

“We are pleased to welcome Gilbert as a member of the GFN Advisory Council,” said Reg Clause, Chairman of the Global Farmer Network. “Gilbert brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset to our Network as we further our mission to amplify the farmers’ voice in promoting trade, technology, sustainable farming, economic growth, and food security.”

The GFN Advisory Council is comprised of outstanding leaders from the global food and agriculture system who will offer perspective and guidance in the direction and operation of the GFN as well as raise awareness of the Network’s service to farmers world-wide. As collaborative partners with the farmers who make up the Global Farmer Network, the GFN Advisory Council members support the GFN objective to reframe the global dialogue regarding the benefits of trade, sustainability, science-based policy and regulations, innovative agricultural technology, nutrition and farmer livelihoods.

The Global Farmer Network is a non-profit advocacy group led by farmers from around the world who amplify the farmers’ voice in promoting trade, technology, sustainable farming, economic growth, and food security. The GFN was established in 2000, first as Truth About Trade and Technology.