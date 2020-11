Gabriel Carballal (upper left) is a farmer from Uruguay and a member of the Global Farmer Network. He was part of a panel on carbon sequestration and sustainability in this 2020 World Food Prize/Borlaug Dialogues discussion. Here he discusses his adoption of cover crops, precision agriculture, the impact of politics and mitigating climate change. At the end, he receives a salute from 2020 World Food Prize Laureate Dr. Rattan Lal of India.

