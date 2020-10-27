Global Farmer Network member Lydia Sasu is the recipient of the U.S. Embassy’s 2020 Ghana Woman of Courage Award. For decades, Lydia has championed the rights of Ghana’s women farmers. She formed and leads a grassroots federation of women farmers, the Development Action Association, or Noyaa Kpee in the Ga langage, that operates in 65 communities to strengthen food security among rural women.

Read DCM Christopher Lamora’s remarks from the Joint Women of Courage Award and Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Peace and Social Justice Ceremony, held October 21, 2020 at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana.