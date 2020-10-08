We celebrate Ruramiso Mashumba from Zimbabwe, winner of the 2020 Global Farmer Network Kleckner Award.

Ruramiso is the founder of Mnandi Africa, an organization that helps rural woman combat poverty and malnutrition by empowering and equipping women with skills and knowledge in agriculture, nutrition, markets and technology; assisting them with access to affordable and effective agro technology through an input-sharing program; and collectively purchase and sell goods and services. Mnandi’s vision is to ultimately end hunger and poverty.

For now, the award celebration is virtual. Lift your glass and toast this impressive young farmer!