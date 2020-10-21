Drought-tolerant HB4 Wheat, the world’s first genetically modified wheat variety with drought tolerance was granted regulatory approval by Argentina’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Gobal Farmer Network member ‘No-Till Bill’ Crabtree, Australia talks about the trifecta needed to increase yields in this article by Shannon Beattie, published on October 16, 2020 in FARMWEEKLY.com.

In field trials conducted over the past 10 years, HB4 seed varieties increased wheat yields by 20%, on average, during growing seasons affected by droughts.