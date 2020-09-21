You’re invited to hear Global Farmer Network member Sarah Singla present the farmer’s perspective on September 24, 2pm BST/9am EDT during this upcoming webinar. **Register for free here.

This event is sponsored by The Economist and is part of their Sustainability Week Insight Hour series.

Agenda

Covid-19 exposed critical vulnerabilities in global food systems, straining supply, disrupting food chains and increasing the food insecurity of millions of people. The pandemic made clear that food systems must change if they are going to be resilient to future crises, most notably climate change. In this webinar leaders from across the food systems sector are brought together to ask how we can build resilience. How do we reduce vulnerabilities and risks in a system as complex and multi-layered as the global food system? What roles and responsibilities do key stakeholders have? How do we achieve collaboration?

This event will be moderated by Jan Piotrowski, The Economist’s business editor.