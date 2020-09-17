Global Farmer Network member Andrew Weidemann serves as the chairman of Grain Producers Australia (GPA). This harvest, GPA is working with Qantas as part of the airline’s relocation program; the ag and aviation industries are teaming up in win-win projects where pilots are being redeployed to work in the grains sector.

