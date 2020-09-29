CropLife International is thrilled to partner with Global Farmer Network to host a virtual side event in conjunction with the 2020 Borlaug Dialogue: Moving Beyond Food Security: The Intersection of Agriculture with Climate Change, Biodiversity, and Social Rights.

The virtual side event will occur at multiple times on October 13th. Please click here to register for the time that works best for you.

Young farmers who are members of the Global Farmer Network will be featured, discussing the current challenges they face and what solutions they’d like to see in the future.





