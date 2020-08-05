AD Alvarez, Global Farmer Network member from the Philippines is a pioneer, introducing Bt corn on the island. This type of of genetically modified corn is higher-performing and more resistant to pests.

“There’s a saying in the Philippines: When your blanket is too short, learn to bend your legs.” -AD Alvarez

In the Philippines, corn farmers with small landholdings traditionally see a harvest of about 600 kilograms per hectare. Alvarez’s first harvest using Bt corn was about 14 times that. Learn more in Where Does Food Go From Here? posted by Bayer.