By growing GMOs, “Financially, I managed to send my children to school,” said Motlatsi Musi, a South African farmer who is a member of the Global Farmer Network and winner of the Network’s 2017 Kleckner Award.

This situation of social and economic progress is replicated by other farmers in developing countries who have been able to use these technologies according to a report, by Graham Brookes and Peter Barfoot of PG Economics, United Kingdom. Published on August 20, 2020 in CHILEBIO (in Spanish), the original article by Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Cornell Alliance For Science, can be found here (in English).