Ruramiso Mashumba, GFN member from Zimbabwe, was a speaker at The Chicago Council’s symposium on food security.

What short and long-term solutions and collaborations across value chains are necessary to minimize the food crisis and strengthen the global food system? Ruramiso talked about the need for a holistic approach to helping farmers. She said it should include information, a place to access the inputs, financing, and the necessary technology. Without all of these together, resources are wasted if farmers are only getting one piece of the puzzle.