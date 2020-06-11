Dr. Rattan Lal will be awarded the 2020 World Food Prize this October in Des Moines, Iowa, for his improvement of global awareness of sustainable soil management. Dr. Lal’s tireless efforts to promote soil-saving techniques have extended the Green Revolution and the vision of Dr. Norman Borlaug.

Dr. Lal founded and leads the Carbon Management and Sequestration Center at Ohio State University. Dr. Lal has mentored 375 PhD and postdoctoral students, inspiring them to become soil ambassadors to address global issues.

Please join the Global Farmer Network in congratulating Dr. Lal!

Learn more about Dr. Lal and see more coverage at World Food Prize.