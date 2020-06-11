Are you looking for an easy way to donate to the Global Farmer Network Foundation? AmazonSmile customers can now support the Global Farmer Network Foundation in the Amazon shopping app on iOS and Android mobile phones! Simply follow these instructions to turn on AmazonSmile and start generating donations.

Open the Amazon Shopping app on your device Go into the main menu of the Amazon Shopping app and tap into ‘Settings’ Tap ‘AmazonSmile’ and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process

If you do not have the latest version of the Amazon Shopping app, update your app. Click here for instructions.