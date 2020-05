The Specialty Coffee Transaction Guide brought together a group of progressive coffee industry representatives–including Global Farmer Network member Luiz Roberto Saldanha Rodrigues–to talk about harvest, the movement of coffee, preexisting inventory, and expected COVID-19 impacts on supply chain relationships in the coming weeks, months and years. This conversation informed an article by Chad Trewick and Aelish Brown, published May 13, 2020 to Daily Coffee News.

