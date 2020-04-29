Lost your password?

As US farmers hit planting season, WQAD8 reporter Eleano Tabone interviews Iowa farmers, including Global Farmer Network member Mark Heckman in this April 27, 2020 piece. Watch here; highlights are below.

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – Spring is planting season and farmers across the region say they aren’t letting the current health pandemic stop them. America’s grain producers’ remain optimistic.

Crops still need to be planted and people still need to eat.

According to the USDA, 94 million acres of corn and 85 million acres of soybeans will planted across the nation this year. The fourth largest amount since 1990.