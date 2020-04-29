Corn and soybean farmer Mark Heckman today has about 160 acres of land to plant.

Farmers are some of the most tenacious, persevering people in our community. So with warmer air and soil temperatures, producers are moving in, putting in the hours.

Corn is used in more than 4,000 products on our supermarket shelves. Farmers say if they let COVID-19 stop them, some of those products would cease to exist.

Farmers have always been a resilient bunch, and clearly this year is no different.