The Global Farmer Network welcomes 27 new farmers at its first international-based Global Farmer Roundtable, January 6-10, 2020 in Mexico City.

These farmers were selected from over 300 nominations:

Argentina: Tomás Oesterheld

Argentina: Julio Fernandez Speroni

Brazil: Dymphnus de Geus

Brazil: Yara de Geus

Brazil: Henrique Gustavo Fiorese

Brazil: Scott Shanks

Canada: Megz Reynolds

Colombia: Jose Luis González Chacón

Ghana: Moses Nganwani Tia

India: Chandrashekhar Bhadsavle

India: Gaytri Devi

India: Sudhanshu Kumar

Kenya: Dave Okech

Mexico: Jesús Ricardo Charles Flores

Mexico: Alfredo Gutierrez Rodriguez

New Zealand: Stuart Taylor

Nicaragua: Javier Callejas

Nigeria: Onyaole Patience Koku, 2019 Kleckner Award Winner

Nigeria: Rotimi Williams

Philippines: Ryan Milos Romeo Gamboa

Turkey: Umut Ayberk Akbay

Uganda: Grace Bwogi Namukasa

United States: Mark Heckman

United States: Tim Keegan

Uruguay: Diego Guigou Martin

Uruguay: Leonardo Olivera

Zimbabwe: Jane Mutatu

As the Global Farmer Network marks its 20th anniversary (first formed as Truth About Trade), it brings in the largest class of new farmers for the 14th Roundtable discussion and Leadership training facilitated by the Cornell Alliance for Science.

We’ll welcome back and honor Onyaole Patience Koku from Nigeria, who was awarded the 2019 Kleckner Award on World Food Day as she spoke at an FAO event in Rome, Italy back in October.

This event of the Global Farmer Network Foundation is possible through support from Cargill, Bayer and CropLife International.