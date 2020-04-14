The Global Farmer Network welcomes 27 new farmers at its first international-based Global Farmer Roundtable, January 6-10, 2020 in Mexico City.
These farmers were selected from over 300 nominations:
- Argentina: Tomás Oesterheld
- Argentina: Julio Fernandez Speroni
- Brazil: Dymphnus de Geus
- Brazil: Yara de Geus
- Brazil: Henrique Gustavo Fiorese
- Brazil: Scott Shanks
- Canada: Megz Reynolds
- Colombia: Jose Luis González Chacón
- Ghana: Moses Nganwani Tia
- India: Chandrashekhar Bhadsavle
- India: Gaytri Devi
- India: Sudhanshu Kumar
- Kenya: Dave Okech
- Mexico: Jesús Ricardo Charles Flores
- Mexico: Alfredo Gutierrez Rodriguez
- New Zealand: Stuart Taylor
- Nicaragua: Javier Callejas
- Nigeria: Onyaole Patience Koku, 2019 Kleckner Award Winner
- Nigeria: Rotimi Williams
- Philippines: Ryan Milos Romeo Gamboa
- Turkey: Umut Ayberk Akbay
- Uganda: Grace Bwogi Namukasa
- United States: Mark Heckman
- United States: Tim Keegan
- Uruguay: Diego Guigou Martin
- Uruguay: Leonardo Olivera
- Zimbabwe: Jane Mutatu
As the Global Farmer Network marks its 20th anniversary (first formed as Truth About Trade), it brings in the largest class of new farmers for the 14th Roundtable discussion and Leadership training facilitated by the Cornell Alliance for Science.
We’ll welcome back and honor Onyaole Patience Koku from Nigeria, who was awarded the 2019 Kleckner Award on World Food Day as she spoke at an FAO event in Rome, Italy back in October.
This event of the Global Farmer Network Foundation is possible through support from Cargill, Bayer and CropLife International.