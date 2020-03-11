Global Farmer Network members in South Africa Tepsy (Eve) Ntseoane and Motlatsi Musi share their personal success stories in this short two-minute informative video:

“Telling the story of GMOs from the lab, to the farmer and the consumer. Giving you a glimpse of the faces behind the GM story where scientists and farmers share their stories of GMOs. The ultimate goal in science is to benefit humankind.”

Produced by Biosafety South Africa and published April 11, 2017, these stories continue to be relevant in 2020.