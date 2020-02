GFN member Gina Gutierrez is dairy farmer in Mexico who knows how important trade deals like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are to her operation. She spoke with Iowa Soybean Association about how her need for soybean, corn and canola makes it important to have trade with the U.S. She says U.S. soybean farmers supply a high-quality product at an affordable price for Mexican producers.

