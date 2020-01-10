How global farmers ‘will benefit’ from the swine fever hitting China African swine fever devastated China’s hog population, however, according to Oklahoma Farmer Hope Pjesky, “farmers all around the world who produce all kinds of meat will benefit from what’s happening to them.” Pjesky joins Yahoo Finance to discuss.

Hope Pjesky, a member of the Global Farmer Network and farmer from Oklahoma talks about exports during the trade war and selling ag products in Europe in this recent yahoo!finance ON the MOVE segment.