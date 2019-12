In this video, reposted from Fortune.com, hear Justin Gong, co-founder of XAG, a drone company that works with small-scale farmers, discuss how their drones help farmers monitor crops, distribute seeds, and fertilize more efficiently. XAG now has 42,000 drones flying over 1.2 million flights every day. November 8, 2019, Fortune, New York, New York.

